CONVICTION: Court documents in 'The Bingo King' murder case

SAN ANTONIO - On Sept. 3, 1998, local businessman Eddie Garcia, who was known as “The Bingo King,” was murdered in his office, and James Legate was arrested, tried and convicted of the crime. Twenty years later, a team of KSAT journalists investigate Legate’s conviction and shed new light on one of San Antonio’s most notorious murder cases.

