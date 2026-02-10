BCSO identifies 5 men arrested in connection with cockfighting investigation

Top row (from left to right): Marcial Diaz, Isidro Torres Reyes and Edgar Martinez Arredondo. Bottom row (from left to right): Reynaldo Torres Reyes and Hugo Martinez.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identities of five men who were arrested in connection with a cockfighting investigation.

BCSO said the men listed below are charged with cockfighting, which is considered a state jail felony, and evading arrest:

Marcial Briceno Diaz, 74

Hugo Adrian Martinez, 48

Isidro Jeronimo Torres Reyes, 27

Reynaldo Torres Reyes, 35

Edgar Martinez Arredondo, 25, was also charged with cockfighting, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies received a call Sunday about cockfighting in the 13700 block of Pearsall Road.

In a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that deputies established surveillance around the premises as the event wrapped up and observed several vehicles leaving the property.

Deputies stopped at least one of the vehicles, which was full of roosters, before they entered the property with a search warrant.

After entering the property, Salazar said that deputies discovered 17 dead roosters. He also told reporters Sunday that multiple dying roosters were discarded in a wheelbarrow.

In addition to the roosters, there were also eight to 10 hens on the property, $1,000 in cash, eight guns and steroid-filled syringes used on birds.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody on the scene, BCSO said.

Two other people were cited for attending the cockfighting event, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the remaining animals were turned over to animal control.

