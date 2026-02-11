Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Family, neighbors struggling with death of Northwest Side teen hit by garbage truck
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
5 facing charges in connection with ‘murder-for-hire’ plot, Bexar County sheriff says
3 hospitalized after SAPD unit, VIA van involved in multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, officials say
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
BCSO identifies 5 men arrested in connection with cockfighting investigation
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter?
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts

Local News

Chick-fil-A surprises San Antonio nonprofit Faith Kitchen with $350K grant

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Faith Kitchen, a San Antonio nonprofit dedicated to feeding those without homes, received a surprising $350,000 grant from Chick-fil-A.

The reveal happened in January. The donation was awarded as part of Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards program, which gives thanks to organizations who bring inspiring efforts in their community.

KSAT spoke with Lorris Gibson Jr., executive chef of Faith Kitchen, who said he was “in shock” when he learned about the big surprise.

“To win $350,000 for Faith Kitchen was amazing,” Gibson said. “I was kind of in a daze, got chills, I mean it was just phenomenal.”

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos