Chick-fil-A surprises San Antonio nonprofit Faith Kitchen with $350K grant

SAN ANTONIO – Faith Kitchen, a San Antonio nonprofit dedicated to feeding those without homes, received a surprising $350,000 grant from Chick-fil-A.

The reveal happened in January. The donation was awarded as part of Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards program, which gives thanks to organizations who bring inspiring efforts in their community.

KSAT spoke with Lorris Gibson Jr., executive chef of Faith Kitchen, who said he was “in shock” when he learned about the big surprise.

“To win $350,000 for Faith Kitchen was amazing,” Gibson said. “I was kind of in a daze, got chills, I mean it was just phenomenal.”

