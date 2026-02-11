3 hospitalized after SAPD unit, VIA van involved in multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, officials say

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a San Antonio Police Department unit and a VIA Metropolitan Transit van were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive in the Medical Center.

Recommended Videos

Police said three people were taken to a hospital for further treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Photos taken by KSAT appear to show at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A VIA spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that a vehicle collided with multiple others, including a VIAtrans van. The spokesperson said no passengers were on board the van and the VIA operator was not injured.

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: