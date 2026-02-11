Skip to main content
Rain icon
69º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
Family, neighbors struggling with death of Northwest Side teen hit by garbage truck
5 facing charges in connection with ‘murder-for-hire’ plot, Bexar County sheriff says
FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch
Judson ISD board votes to close four schools amid $37 million deficit
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Man convicted of capital murder after 5+ hours of jury deliberations, sentenced to life in prison
KCSO: Suspect identified in connection with motel shootout involving Kendall County deputy

Local News

3 hospitalized after SAPD unit, VIA van involved in multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, officials say

Crash happened Tuesday evening at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a San Antonio Police Department unit and a VIA Metropolitan Transit van were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive in the Medical Center.

Recommended Videos

Police said three people were taken to a hospital for further treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Photos taken by KSAT appear to show at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A VIA spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that a vehicle collided with multiple others, including a VIAtrans van. The spokesperson said no passengers were on board the van and the VIA operator was not injured.

San Antonio police officers are responding to a crash on Feb. 10, 2026 at Wurzbach Road and Ewing Halsell Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos