Get Back-to-School Ready: GMSA Backpack Giveaway with J. Perez Law, PLLC

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School supplies? Check. Backpacks? Almost. First day of school creeping up fast? Definitely.

That’s why GMSA is teaming up with J. Perez Law, PLLC to help local families kick off the school year strong with a Back to School Backpack Giveaway — and you’re invited!

🎒What’s happening:

We’re giving away 100 backpacks to help make sure the kiddos have what they need to head back to class feeling confident and ready.

And trust us — GMSA Anchor Japhanie Gray will be bringing the energy. She’ll have the crowd hyped better than any school pep squad.📣

🕛When:

Friday, August 7, 2026

Line starts: 11:00 a.m.

Giveaway begins: 12:00 p.m.

👥Who is eligible:

Giveaway is open to adults age 18 and older, and to children age 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Limit four (4) backpacks per family/household. While supplies last; no substitutions.

📍Where:

J. Perez Law, PLLC - 1712 Buena Vista Street, San Antonio, TX 78207

👏🏻Big thanks:

Special thanks to J. Perez Law, PLLC for stepping up to help families in our community be Back-to-School Ready. School starts soon, and every backpack (and every little boost) makes a big difference.

View official rules of the giveaway here.

We’ll see you there — bring your best pep-rally vibes, and let’s send these students into the new school year prepared and proud.