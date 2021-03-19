Step up your coffee game with this stovetop espresso maker

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

For the Italians, espresso is a way of life. If you want an authentic espresso-drinking experience, you need to make it out of a quality Moka pot and drink it quickly. The MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker will give you that genuine Italian taste that you can repeatedly enjoy with each cup.

This espresso maker can make up to six espresso cups (9.3oz) at once. It comes in three parts: a coffee maker, funnel filter, and boiler that can be used on gas, camping, or electric coil stoves. For that perfect cup, all you have to do is fill up the boiler with water, grind the beans and pour into the funnel filter, seal the top, and boil it on your stovetop. You’ll be drinking delicious espresso in no time.

The MILANO has a heat-resistant handle for a safe grip and a certified safety valve made in Italy. You’ll love the robust and rich flavor of each cup and will look forward to your daily cuppa espresso. Not only will you enjoy the espresso-making experience at home, but you’ll appreciate how much money you save by not buying coffee daily.

It’s well-loved by coffee drinkers everywhere and has received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One customer says, “This espresso maker is truly beautiful and does a fine job of making rich espresso. It’s easy to clean, sturdy, and all-around perfect.”

Give yourself an extra jolt of caffeine during any time of day with and snag the MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker while it’s on sale. Use coupon code MILANO3 at checkout for $3 off, costing you only $24.

