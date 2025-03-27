This Sam’s Club membership deal could help you save big on groceries

Save 50% on Sam’s Club club membership while supplies last—was $50, now $25—we have fewer than 75 codes remaining.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Purchase your code here, get instructions via email, and activate your membership through Sam’s Club
- You’ll save big on groceries, home essentials, electronics, and more with members-only pricing
- Get exclusive Sam’s Club membership perks like discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, and movie tickets
- Save on fuel at Sam’s Club gas stations with special member pricing
- Available to new members only. If you were a member more than six months ago, you’re also eligible
Don’t miss this Sam’s Club membership deal: $25 (reg. $50) until codes sell out.
StackSocial prices subject to change.