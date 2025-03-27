Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Deals

This Sam’s Club membership deal could help you save big on groceries

Amanda E., StackCommerce

Tags: Deals
Before you complain about grocery prices again, check out this Sam’s Club membership deal (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Save 50% on Sam’s Club club membership while supplies last—was $50, now $25—we have fewer than 75 codes remaining.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Purchase your code here, get instructions via email, and activate your membership through Sam’s Club
  • You’ll save big on groceries, home essentials, electronics, and more with members-only pricing
  • Get exclusive Sam’s Club membership perks like discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, and movie tickets
  • Save on fuel at Sam’s Club gas stations with special member pricing
  • Available to new members only. If you were a member more than six months ago, you’re also eligible

Don’t miss this Sam’s Club membership deal: $25 (reg. $50) until codes sell out.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS