FIRST LOOK: Central Catholic High School to get $11.2M facelift

SAN ANTONIO - Central Catholic High School will be getting some new additions to its campus as part of an $11.2 million capital campaign.

The public phase of the campaign will begin Monday. The additions will include a 40,000 square foot convocation center, a gym with a competition-size basketball court and two practice courts, a new weight room and wellness center, an outdoor meditation garden and a 150-seat chapel.

A spokesperson said the new facilities will provide a valuable new center for community activities that can be used for private events and tournaments when not in use by the high school.

The silent phase of the campaign raised more than half of its goal. A gala this weekend is expected to put the school in a financial position to break ground on the project soon, the spokesperson said.

See more of the planned additions below:

Photos courtesy of Central Catholic High School

