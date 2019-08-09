District 3 to hold back-to-school health fair

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council District 3 will host a back-to-school health fair Saturday.

"We want our students to start off very strong in their school year but we also want to take away the burden of costs for starting up school," said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

The event will take place at the University of the Incarnate Word Medical Campus-Brooks at 7615 Kennedy Hill Drive.

The UIW schools of osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and nursing are co-hosting the event.

Backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year will be given away. The giveaway is on a first come, first served basis, but Viagran said they expect to help around 500 families.

Immunizations for children and adults will be available, along with health screenings.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event courtesy of the San Antonio Food Bank and Deco Pizzeria.

In order to receive the backpacks and school supplies, students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is free and open to the public. You do not need to live in District 3 to attend or receive free school supplies.

If you have questions or would like to attend, get in touch with the District 3 office here.

