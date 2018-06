Edgewood ISD to offer free summer food service program for students

SAN ANTONIO - The Edgewood Independent School District will continue its free meal program this summer for students who depend on receiving free breakfast and lunch throughout the school year.

The meals are free for anyone 18 years old or younger.

From June 11-29, Edgewood ISD campuses will operate weekdays as serving locations for the meal program.

A second serving location will operate weekdays June 11-Aug. 10 at the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center. (Note: This location will be closed July 2-6).

Location Serving Days Serving Time JF Kennedy High School, 1922 S. Gen. McMullen Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Memorial High School, 1227 Memorial Dr. Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fine Arts Academy, 607 SW 34th St. Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Brentwood Middle School, 1626 W. Thompson Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wrenn Middle School, 627 S. Acme Road Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gus Garcia Middle School, 3006 Ruiz Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Roy Cisneros Elementary, 3011 Ruiz Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Perales Elementary, 1507 Ceralvo Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Gardendale Elementary, 1731 Dahlgreen Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. LB Johnson Elementary, 6515 W. Commerce Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Las Palmas Elementary, 115 Las Palmas Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Loma Park Elementary, 400 Aurora Dr. Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Roosevelt Elementary, 3823 Fortuna Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Stafford Elementary, 415 SW 36th St. Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Winston Elementary, 2500 S. Gen. McMullen Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. HB Gonzalez Elementary, 2803 Castroville Rd. Monday-Friday June 11-29 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Coronado West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center Monday-Friday June 11-Aug. 10 (Closed July 2-6) Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch 12-1 p.m.

