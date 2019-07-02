Harlandale board pushes back against state, suspends superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The Harlandale Independent School District school board is pushing back against the state.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency called for the replacement of not only HISD superintendent Rey Madrigal, but the entire school board.

The school board met Monday to discuss the TEA’s demands, and confirmed that Madrigal will be suspended indefinitely with pay, but Madrigal was given a notice of termination from the district.

Assistant superintendent Samantha Gallegos will serve as interim superintendent.

The TEA is planning on placing a conservator to oversee the district, and has also moved to lower the district's accreditation status, meaning that if the district doesn’t address its problems, it could be placed on probation or lose accreditation all together.

Harlandare has until July 9 to request a review of both the lowered accreditation and the appointment of the conservator.

The school board isn’t giving up without a fight, and is asking their legal counsel to prepare a response to the state.

This comes from an investigation that started in 2017, regarding how the district handled its contracts, along with allegations of nepotism and an alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.

