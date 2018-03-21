Inauguration held for new UTSA president

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio on Tuesday held an inauguration ceremony for its new president, Taylor Eighmy.

The ceremony, which was held at the UTSA Convocation Center, featured the Spirit of San Antonio marching band, UTSA student music and dance performances and an original poem by Carmen Tafolla, professor in the UTSA Department of Bicultural-Bilingual Studies and the 2015 Texas Poet Laureate.

San Antonio City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, UTSA Student Government Association President Marcus Thomas and University of Texas System Chancellor William H. McRaven delivered remarks at the ceremony.

Eighmy was selected as UTSA's sixth president in July and has been on the job since September.

