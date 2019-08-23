New UTSA program to enhance needs of undergraduate students living on campus

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio welcomed thousands of students for move-in weekend.

Students arrived from all over the world to begin a new chapter in their lives.

UTSA Roadrunners living in residence halls have a new perk to prepare them for a successful four years.

"We're here to help advise students through testing issues, through time management issues, through just navigating college as a whole," said Lauren Horton, a resident assistant.

Some coaches will also live in the housing communities with students, so they can help at any time.

"We can understand what they are going through because we are all upperclassmen. We've all done it. We are there to help them, guide them through those issues and things like that, making the college experience smoother for them," Horton said.

Move-in marks the official start of Roadrunner Days, which are 16 days full of fun and informative events.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.