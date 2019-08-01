UTSA football reports for 2019 fall camp

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA football reported for fall camp today. This will be The Roadrunners' fourth season under head coach Frank Wilson.

Safety Carl Austin III, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is healthy and ready to go.

"So excited. I couldn't wait for this to come any faster," Austin said. "I missed it last year, and this is my opportunity to get back on that field, so I'm excited."

Frank Wilson and the Roadrunners want to redeem themselves after going 3-9 last season. @InstantReplaySA @UTSAFTBL #BirdsUp pic.twitter.com/HGBSAnZnf6 — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 1, 2019

The Roadrunners went 3-9 last season for the worst record of the Wilson era, dropping their final six games. Wilson is eager for a bounce-back season.

"I got to be honest with you, coming off a season that was less than what we desired, the feeling is even greater to want to get back at it," Wilson said.

"We've had our best summer that we've had in our tenure here. We've had a great spring football season. We have a great recruiting class and are just very eager, honestly, to redeem ourselves, to go out and put a brand of football onto the field to make our city, to make our university, to make our state proud of us."

Quarterback Frank Harris, who missed the last two seasons with knee injuries, is one of six quarterbacks listed on the roster but one of three to have the leg up on QB1. The Clemens High School graduate hopes to win the job and lead the Birds to a bowl game.

QB Frank Harris and the Roadrunners reported for Fall Camp today. @UTSAFTBL is looking for a bounce back season. @InstantReplaySA #BirdsUp pic.twitter.com/Vq7aWrd7gp — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 1, 2019

Does Harris feel the pressure to reach six wins, the magic number to become bowl eligible?

"I don't feel pressure," he said. "We don't feel pressure from anybody. It's football at the end of the day, and if we go, we go, and if we don't, we don't, but I know we will, so we'll be fine."

UTSA will open the season versus the University of the Incarnate Word on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Alamodome.

