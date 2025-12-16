Skip to main content
Drizzle, a cold front, and a Christmas heat wave. An update on what’s ahead

A chance of showers & drizzle shows up tonight and Wednesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Trending warm for Christmas (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORE CLOUDS TODAY: Stays cool, any rain chances holds off until the evening
  • SHOWERS, DRIZZLE: Light accumulations tonight, first half of the day Wednesday
  • FRONT THURSDAY: Gusty winds Thursday afternoon, slightly cooler Friday
  • TOASTY CHRISTMAS: Forecast is trending warm for Christmas Eve/Day

FORECAST

TODAY’S FORECAST

Clouds will thicken up through the day, eventually leading to some sprinkles by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be kept down as a result. Expect upper-50s. Any shower activity will hold off until after sunset. Light showers are possible overnight, with drizzle developing by early Wednesday.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DAMP WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE, MILD AFTERNOON

Drizzle and a few light showers will be possible early on Wednesday, potentially making for damp roads. Clouds will once again hold much of Wednesday, with any rain chance ending by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer, reaching the mid-60s.

Showers, drizzle by Wednesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT THURSDAY

After some patchy fog Thursday morning, temperatures will rise quickly before a midday front. This cold front won’t have big impacts other than to kick up winds Thursday afternoon. Gusts of to 25-30 mph are possible out of the north. Friday will be a bit cooler.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TRENDING WARM FOR CHRISTMAS

It’s still too early to talk specifics, but it’s appearing that highs in the 70s and 80s will be the norm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with quiet conditions. In fact, much of next week is looking warm.

Trending warm for Christmas (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)


