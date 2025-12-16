San Antonio police release new information on alleged wrong-way DWI suspect who died in SAPD custody

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly a week after KSAT first reported on the death of a suspect in San Antonio police custody, the department released new details on Monday afternoon.

According to a Dec. 9 San Antonio Police Department report, officers arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Woodlawn Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT on Dec. 9 that the 61-year-old man was identified as Darryl Valadez. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

New details

Following his arrest on Dec. 8, San Antonio police said Valadez, who was described as a wrong-way driver, was taken to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office to be processed.

Nearly seven-and-a-half hours later, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, Valadez was taken to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office custody.

While he was taken into the jail, authorities said Valadez suffered a “medical episode.” Emergency personnel arrived at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and transported him to a nearby hospital.

In its Monday afternoon update, SAPD said Valadez “lost pulse several times” before he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:39 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Last week, police told KSAT that Valadez died at the hospital at 3:14 a.m.

Request unfulfilled

On Dec. 9, KSAT Investigates asked SAPD for body-worn camera and dashboard camera video of Valadez’s arrest and the more-than-nine hours between Valadez’s arrest and his death.

As of Monday night, the department has not fulfilled KSAT’s request for video related to Valadez’s arrest.

A police spokesperson said, in part, that Monday’s update was “all we are releasing at this time.”

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Valadez is SAPD’s third in-custody death of the year.

SAPD said Monday that its investigation remains ongoing.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: