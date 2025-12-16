Romeo Santos, Prince Royce announce 2026 performance at Frost Bank Center The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026 The “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca" tour graphic. (Copyright 2025 by Spurs Sports & Entertainment - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Romeo Santos and Prince Royce are set to perform at the Frost Bank Center next year for a stop on their tour, according to a news release.
The tour, titled “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca,” stops in San Antonio on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment said.
The tour follows the success of Santos’ and Royce’s “Better Late Than Never” album, which debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Chart.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday on the
Frost Bank Center’s website and on Ticketmaster.
Exclusive presale access is also available on the venue’s
All Access Newsletter. Just select the “Latin” genre. Read also
