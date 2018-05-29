Nimitz Middle School students get free physicals

SAN ANTONIO - UT Health San Antonio primary care physicians volunteered their time Tuesday to give free physicals to Nimitz Middle School students.

The event allowed student-athletes more play time and saved parents time and money by avoiding the hassle of making an appointment at a doctor's office.

"This allows the kids to go to school, get their exams and continue with their day. That way, their parents don't need to take a day off of work to go to the doctor's office. We're able to get that done here," said Dr. Ramon Cancino, of UT Health San Antonio.

According to the Texas Education Agency, public school students in grades 3-12 who are enrolled in a physical education course of any sort must complete an annual physical to participate.

While physicals can be costly, title I, part A of the Elementary and Secondary Act provides assistance to schools with high percentages of children from low-income families to meet state academic standards.

