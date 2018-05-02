Reagan High School marching band selected for 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

SAN ANTONIO - The Ronald Reagan High School marching band has been chosen to participate in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s parade officials made the selection known inviting Reagan High School during a surprise announcement Wednesday at the school.

The Macy’s parade staff worked secretly with school officials including the band director Dan Morrison.

The band was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of nine selected marching bands in the 93rd edition of the annual holiday tradition.

