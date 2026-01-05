City of Seguin nets funding to enhance roadway safety under federal program

SEGUIN, Texas – The City of Seguin was among several cities and counties across the country to receive a share of millions in federal funding last year to address roadway safety.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $1 billion in funding to “make roads safer.” Seguin’s portion totals $106,470.

The funding, sourced through USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, focused funding on projects building infrastructure such as:

Intersection safety

Roundabouts

Upgrading sidewalks

Strengthening emergency response services

In April, USDOT “retooled” the grant program to remove diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental justice requirements on grant applications.

USDOT called the requirements “absurd” and suggested they “bogged down the system.”

The SS4A program offers two types of grants, Planning and Demonstration Grants and Implementation Grants. Seguin’s grant falls under the former and will support the development, completion or enhancement of an action plan.

What’s coming to Seguin?

Seguin was among more than 30 cities, counties or agencies in Texas to receive a portion of the federal funding. The city’s funds will do the following:

Conduct demonstration activities and supplemental planning activities to test driveway consolidation and high-visibility crosswalks

Monitor crash and behavior outcomes

Update their Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

According to a USDOT Excel spreadsheet detailing the grants, project deliverables will include three temporary corridors and crosswalk demonstrations in the city.

A Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Plan and Bike Action Plan are also expected, according to the release.

The total project budget is just over $130,000. However, Jennifer Sourdellia, Seguin’s Public Information Officer, said in an email to KSAT that a 20% match from city funds would cover the remaining $26,000.

Those demonstrations will be located on previously identified roadway from Seguin’s High-Injury Network dashboard. Some of the projects could include flexible posts to help provide a physical barrier regulating road entry and exit.

Sourdellia said all school campuses within Seguin’s city limits will be included in its SRTS plan, including Navarro ISD as it continues constructing new schools. Navarro is expected to open a new high school later this month, according to a district news release.

The city formally adopted the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, a form of a Vision Zero plan, in November 2024. Vision Zero plans are targeted safety initiatives and commitments by cities or municipalities to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on roads.

Over a five-year period, there were 14 bicyclist and 34 pedestrian crashes reported in Seguin, Sourdellia said. Of those statistics, one bicyclist and three pedestrians were killed.

Funding for the plan was also sourced through the SS4A grant program.

