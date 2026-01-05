Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

More warmth this week and possibly another record high

Any cool down holds off until late in the week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • PATCHY FOG: Fog will be possible for a few hours this morning
  • WARM AFTERNOON: After a cloudy start, temps will reach the upper-70s
  • RECORD TUESDAY?: We’ll be in record territory Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s
  • COLDER WEEKEND: A cold front will bring down temperatures by Saturday

FORECAST

TODAY’S FORECAST

It’s back to work and back to school (for some) and we pick up right where we left off before Christmas break. Patchy fog is possible for a few hours this morning. Clouds stick around for a while longer, before breaking midday. We’ll make the upper-70s with afternoon sunshine.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RECORD TUESDAY?

We could set yet another record high Tuesday afternoon. The forecast calls for a high in San Antonio of 84°. The previous record is 84°, set in 1989. Tuesday will be our warmest day in the extended forecast.

Near-record highs on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL DOWN THIS WEEKEND

The work week will be warm. Cool air will stall just to our north, but finally pushes through on Friday evening. This will give us a cooler weekend. One thing to watch will be morning lows on Monday, with a few spots nearing freezing.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

