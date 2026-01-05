More warmth this week and possibly another record high

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY FOG: Fog will be possible for a few hours this morning

WARM AFTERNOON: After a cloudy start, temps will reach the upper-70s

RECORD TUESDAY?: We’ll be in record territory Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s

COLDER WEEKEND: A cold front will bring down temperatures by Saturday

FORECAST

TODAY’S FORECAST

It’s back to work and back to school (for some) and we pick up right where we left off before Christmas break. Patchy fog is possible for a few hours this morning. Clouds stick around for a while longer, before breaking midday. We’ll make the upper-70s with afternoon sunshine.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RECORD TUESDAY?

We could set yet another record high Tuesday afternoon. The forecast calls for a high in San Antonio of 84°. The previous record is 84°, set in 1989. Tuesday will be our warmest day in the extended forecast.

Near-record highs on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL DOWN THIS WEEKEND

The work week will be warm. Cool air will stall just to our north, but finally pushes through on Friday evening. This will give us a cooler weekend. One thing to watch will be morning lows on Monday, with a few spots nearing freezing.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS