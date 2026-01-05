More warmth this week and possibly another record high Any cool down holds off until late in the week Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS PATCHY FOG: Fog will be possible for a few hours this morning WARM AFTERNOON: After a cloudy start, temps will reach the upper-70s RECORD TUESDAY?: We’ll be in record territory Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s COLDER WEEKEND: A cold front will bring down temperatures by Saturday FORECAST TODAY’S FORECAST
It’s back to work and back to school (for some) and we pick up right where we left off before Christmas break. Patchy fog is possible for a few hours this morning. Clouds stick around for a while longer, before breaking midday. We’ll make the upper-70s with afternoon sunshine.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) RECORD TUESDAY?
We could set yet another record high Tuesday afternoon. The forecast calls for a high in San Antonio of 84°. The previous record is 84°, set in 1989. Tuesday will be our warmest day in the extended forecast.
Near-record highs on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) COOL DOWN THIS WEEKEND
The work week will be warm. Cool air will stall just to our north, but finally pushes through on Friday evening. This will give us a cooler weekend. One thing to watch will be morning lows on Monday, with a few spots nearing freezing.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
