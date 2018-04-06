SA Book Festival author pays visit to Edgewood ISD school

SAN ANTONIO - An author who will be appearing at the San Antonio Book Festival paid a visit Friday with students at an elementary school in the Edgewood Independent School District.

Juana Martinez-Neal is among 90 authors from across the nation who will be sharing their literary life at the sixth annual festival, which is being held at the Central Library and the Southwest School Of Art.

Martinez-Neal visited with the children at Loma Park Elementary School and liked what we heard from students.

"Just the fact that they're taking books home is amazing. I love that. So, bring more books home and read all you can," she said.

Martinez-Neal encouraged students to share their reading time with their parents.

The San Antonio Book Festival, which is a free KSAT Community Event, will offer activities for the entire family, including readings, panel discussions and books for sale.

