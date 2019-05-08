SA middle school team flies rocket to advance to national competition

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio middle school team is setting new heights with its rocketry program.

A team made up of three students from the Krueger School of Applied Technologies is among the 101 national finalists in the Team America Rocketry Challenge.

KSAT visited the team this week as its members prepare to compete against other teams at the national finals, which takes place May 18 in the Washington, D.C., area.

The Krueger School team is advised by Tracy Thomas. The three students on the team are Bailey Earl, Braydon Thomas and Kyle Schievelbein.

This year’s competition honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The students are required to launch a rocket carrying three raw eggs that reach an altitude of at least 856 feet before the rocket separates. The eggs must return uncracked to the ground.

The Krueger team represents one of two Northeast ISD schools to advance to the finals.

The other is a team from the Engineering and Technologies Academy at Roosevelt High School.

