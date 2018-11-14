South San Antonio ISD board meeting rescheduled to later in November

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday evening's South San Antonio Independent School District board meeting has been rescheduled because of the Bexar County Elections Office's delay in releasing the official certified results from the Nov. 6 elections, according to the district.

District officials said the meeting originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.

The delay from the elections office was attributed to the higher than anticipated volume of voter turnout, district officials said.

Based on the recommendation of the district's current legal counsel, district officials said election results cannot be canvassed nor any new board members be installed until official certified counts have been released by the elections office and received by South San Antonio ISD.

The November meeting agenda and installation of new board members will resume at the special meeting called for Nov. 26 in the South San Antonio ISD board room at 5622 Ray Ellison Blvd., district officials said.

