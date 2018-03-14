Southside High School students keeping conjunto music alive

SAN ANTONIO - A video that went viral a couple of weeks ago led to the discovery of the first high school conjunto group in San Antonio.

Los Cardinales, from Southside High School, have been around for the past couple years. It is a program started by music teacher Anna Bustamante.

"I was surprised because it seems conjunto music is old fashioned, but they love it," Bustamante said.

Bustamante brought an accordion to class several years ago, and that is when all the interest began.

About 10 students are currently a part of the conjunto program.

"This is a small, elite group that is just going to continue to grow," Superintendent Mark Eads said.

Eads was a part of the video that went viral. He's seen playing the accordion with the group as they play a Ramon Ayala classic.

Many traditional conjunto songs are a part of the list of songs the band performs. Bustamante says keeping the classics around is a way to keep conjunto music alive.

"This is promoting the music of our culture, and we aren't letting it die," Bustamante said.

Los Cardinales can be found all over town performing at community events. If you would like to book them, you can call Southside High School.

