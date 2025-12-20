Flying drones in San Antonio: Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Many companies are now using drones to deliver gifts this holiday season, including Amazon, which began delivering packages by drone in San Antonio earlier this year.

But you should think twice before you try your hand at taking a family or friend’s holiday gift to the skies.

Officials say that Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, more commonly known as drones, are to be treated as aircraft, not toys.

“It’s just as serious to put that drone in the sky as it is for someone who straps the airplane on and takes that airplane into the sky,” said David Hook, president of Plane Hook Aviation Services.

The Federal Aviation Administration and San Antonio Police Department said that flying near military bases, jails, prisons and airports is strictly prohibited.

Flying in unrestricted airspace could subject pilots to fines from the FAA.

Hook, a drone pilot instructor and volunteer for the FAA Safety Team, said laws change rapidly to keep up with developments in technology.

“It used to be a decade ago, that you could get a remote-controlled aircraft or a drone and immediately take it out and fly it,” Hook said, “because there was no expectation or requirement for a pilot license.”

“Congress changed that a few years back,” Hook continued, “and now you either have to have a recreational license — which is called a TRUST certificate — or you have to have a commercial license to be able to fly the drone.”

The Recreational UAS Safety Test, commonly referred to as TRUST, is a free test offered by the FAA and administered via authorized vendors.

The exam takes about 15 to 30 minutes, Hook said, and is more of an educational tool than a test. It helps ensure people who fly drones know the basic rules.

Once you receive a recreational license or TRUST certificate, it does not have to be renewed.

A commercial drone license requires additional knowledge, a paid exam, and recertification every 24 months.

No matter the type of license, Hook said pilots should be prepared to show their certification to authorities if asked.

“You are required, just like any other motor vehicle that you operate, to show that license to law enforcement and also to an aviation safety inspector of the FAA,” Hook said.

The FAA outlines the following rules for drone use:

Mandatory registration of drones above .55 pounds ($5 fee).

The maximum altitude to fly a drone is 400 feet.

Must be at least 13 years old to register a drone. Parents must register the drone for children under 13.

In addition to knowing the rules, Hook said pilots should be considerate of where and how they fly their drone.

“You’re still going to be the neighbor to that person on whose property your drone crashed,” Hook said, “so be a good neighbor and fess up to it.”

While drones provide a lot of capabilities, Hook said it is important to be responsible with how you use it.

He added, “The big thing with the drone is you can do lots of things with it. It just isn’t always a good idea, so think it through.”

For more on FAA requirements regarding drones click here.

