10 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Concerts, festivals and monster trucks are what's on tap this weekend.

Here's a list of events taking place Friday through Sunday:

Mary Poppins Jr. the Broadway Musical: This fun show is one the kids will enjoy. It takes place at the Tobin Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $17.

National Day of the Cowboy: This Saturday celebrate everything about the American Cowboy at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. This free community event runs from noon to 4 p.m. There will be games, guided tours, music and barbecue available.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Monster truck fans will want to head out to the AT&T Center. This tour will have shows both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still on sale and range from $8 to $40.

San Antonio Pet Expo: Get your pet and check out this expo Saturday and Sunday at the Austin Highway Event Center. There will be pet contests, free nail trims, low cost vaccinations and so much more. Parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the gate day of show.

Frida Fest: This two-day celebration of the beloved artist Frida Kahlo will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Wonderland Mall of the Americas. Both days the festival starts at noon and will feature a mercado, fashion, music and food. There are over 90 artisan vendors taking part. It is free to attend.

John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons": This Broadway hit will be at the Majestic Theatre for two shows. A few tickets are still available.

Marlon Wayans: Comedian Marlon Wayans has shows all weekend at the Laught Out Loud Comedy Club. Tickets are still available.

San Antonio Reggae Festival: It's the fourth year for this festival that takes place at Rosedale Park on Saturday. There will be live music, food vendors, activities for the kids and wellness booths. Tickets are available at the gate.

Grunge Fest: This event takes place at Aztec Theatre and the tribute band lineup features The Nirvana Experience, Rusted Cage and Some Temple Pilots. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Juan Lobo Tequila Fest: This festival will feature music from Wolfe, Siggno, Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez and Rick Trevino, and Jake Worthington. There will also food and local vendors. The festival takes place Saturday at Floore's Country Store. Tickets are still available.

