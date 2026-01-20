Free health fair connected San Antonio community to services during MLK March and Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Held in conjunction with the MLK March, San Antonio’s MLK Commission health fair connected public health services directly to the community on Monday at the Davis-Scott YMCA.

Metro Health and UT Health San Antonio partnered with the commission to provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including the high-dose versions for adults 65 and older. In addition, Metro Health also offered free STI tests and information on available resources.

“We always want to make sure that our services are available where the people are at,” said Miguel Cervantes, Metro Health’s interim assistant director of the Communicable Disease Division.

Cervantes said having a physical presence during MLK observances and other major events removes barriers, such as waiting for appointments or not knowing where to turn for services or to have questions answered.

“We always partner with large events because we want to make sure that the community is aware of the different services,” he said.

From the number of parents who entered the YMCA gym, that message was well received.

They came in and chose from free vaccines, including child versions of the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, pediatric shots for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), plus more.

Metro Health also provided on-hand hepatitis and meningitis vaccines.

Representatives from Beat AIDS, Health Confianza, Care Access, and SA Kids B.R.E.A.T.H.E. also partnered with the MLK Commission to make their respective services known and to provide information that may be needed.

Shelly Smith, a teacher, took advantage of the free vaccines and the convenience of having multiple services in one place so she could stay in the classroom.

“They’re all centrally located, so one-stop shopping,” Smith said. “I love my job, and I want to keep working every day, and any time I’m off work, I miss them. So I just decided to go ahead and get the vaccine for everything I could today so that I could do my best job for them.”

Cervantes said the free health fair removes another major barrier for many without insurance: cost.

He added that offering services on MLK Day honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by strengthening community wellness and providing knowledge to empower people to make informed decisions that affect their lives and their families.

