📸 PHOTOS 39th Annual MLK March in San Antonio

See who was at the largest MLK March in the nation

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

MLK March 2026 (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands lined the street outside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy on the East Side to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the annual march.

Scroll to see photos from the nearly 3-mile march route that ended at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

Thousands marched in the 39th annual MLK March in San Antonio. (KSAT 2026)
