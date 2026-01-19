📸 PHOTOS 39th Annual MLK March in San Antonio
See who was at the largest MLK March in the nation
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands lined the street outside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy on the East Side to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the annual march.
Scroll to see photos from the nearly 3-mile march route that ended at Pittman-Sullivan Park.
