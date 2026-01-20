CLEAR Alert issued for missing 19-year-old woman last seen in Lytle
LYTLE, Texas – Authorities have issued a CLEAR Alert for a 19-year-old woman last seen Monday evening in Lytle, who they believe may be endangered.
Andrea Hawkins was last seen just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 16000 block of FM 463, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Hawkins is 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans.
DPS believes she may be traveling in a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate WWJ-1486.
The San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone who sees Hawkins or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
