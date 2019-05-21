Willie Nelson releases new music video dedicated to his rescue horses

SAN ANTONIO – Willie Nelson recently released a new music video for his song Ride Me Back Home.

The official YouTube page for the country music star touts the video as a mini music documentary.

The video was filmed at Luck Ranch, Nelson's personal ranch where over 70 rescue horses roam free.

He said he calls his ranch Luck because explains, "When you’re here, you're in Luck, and when you're not, you're out of Luck." Read more on Nelson's ranch here.

Nelson dedicated his newest video to two horses who are close to his heart:

Sgt. Reckless USMC - She's the most decorated war horse in modern history having, completed 51 solo missions during the Korean War, saving the lives of countless American soldiers.

Willamina - The most decorated mule in Luck.