SAN ANTONIO – First, it was the Lakers’ (unfortunate) win against the Spurs, then, it was “TACO TUESDAY" at Mi Tierra.

That was the post-game celebration for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after the team beat the Silver and Black 114-104.

A Twitter video shows James, ex-Spur Danny Green, other Lakers players and their entourage at Mi Tierra in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

“TACO TUESDAY," James yells, seemingly at the top of his lungs, as the group leaves the iconic Tex-Mex eatery.

LeBron’s big fourth quarter leads Lakers past struggling Spurs

A hostess who answered the phone at Mi Tierra early Tuesday morning confirmed that Lakers players dined at the Market Square restaurant after midnight.

Players sat in the patio with private dining, she said.

She added there were “a lot of people surrounding them,” including bodyguards and fans.

“Fans were trying to get to them,” she said, laughing.

FIRST LOOK: Dejounte Murray joins New Balance, debuts shoe in new commercial

James had 33 points and 13 assists as the Lakers won in San Antonio for the second time this season.

Coach Gregg Popovich praised DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge for remaining positive during the Spurs’ recent skid.

The Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.