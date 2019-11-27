SAN ANTONIO – LeBron James and some of his fellow Los Angeles Lakers, including former Spur Danny Green, hit up Ash on Tuesday morning after dining on tacos at Mi Tierra.

Ash is a basement bar with a speakeasy vibe in downtown San Antonio and Bar Manager Jordan Engberg confirmed the team ordered multiple bottles of 1942, Casa Azul, D’usse, and Hennessy and some took a spin on the turntables.

Confirmed in attendance were LeBron James, Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo.

“We were definitely honored to have the opportunity to host such big names, and would especially love to host the Spurs one day,” Engberg said.

Resident DJ Steven Aparicio, also known as DJ Ammunition was spinning in the basement bar along with Kuzma. The team also brought DJ Bamboozle along for the party, Engberg confirmed.

Snoop Dogg has also partied at Ash and other celebrities, including Michael Keaton, Jason Momoa, Mario Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and Khalid, have stopped by Smoke, the barbecue restaurant located above Ash.

Unfortunately, the Lakers beat the Spurs Monday night 114-104 before their San Antonio outing but they showed love to locals and Davis was spotted taking a photo with Smoke’s owner Adrian Martinez.