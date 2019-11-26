SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are in the midst of a losing season and there is speculation that DeMar DeRozan may not be with the team much longer.

That speculation was fueled by DeRozan apparently clearing his Instagram posts on his official account.

Social media users noted that the last time DeRozan cleared his account was when he was traded from Toronto to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

DeRozan has been linked to several teams in recent weeks, including Orlando and Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami-Herald reported that Heat general manager Pat Riley pursued DeRozan in 2016, and the Spurs situation is worth monitoring.

DeRozan trade rumors surface as Spurs’ struggles continue

For his part, DeRozan has played his best offensive basketball of the season.

He is averaging nearly 24 points, 5.5. rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past ten games, but the Spurs continue to struggle especially on the defensive end.

DeRozan has also stayed professional in the locker room and has not spoken publicly about his status or future with the Spurs organization.

After the Spurs loss to the Lakers on Monday, DeRozan was asked about being a team leader and staying positive despite a 6-12 record.

“Everybody hates losing. It sucks to lose, but with that you have to be resilient,” said DeRozan.

As the Spurs continue to slide, rumors of a DeRozan trade will only heat up as we head into the winter.