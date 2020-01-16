All aboard: Sail from Galveston to Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay beginning March

HOUSTON – Beginning March, Royal Caribbean will offer seven-day long cruises that will sail from Galveston to its private island, CocoCay, in the Bahamas for prices as low as $564.

Cruise-goers will embark on an adventure on the “Enchantment of the Sea” ship, which will also make stops in Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas, before reaching “Perfect Day” at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean says CocoCay has beach areas that make the island the ultimate sun-soaking escape and offers lots of activities to make the perfect beach day. Kids can have fun at “Splashaway Bay,” which features fountains, sprinklers, geysers, water cannons and five slides, while adults relax at one of the over-water cabanas or at “Chill Island.”

The private island also features North America’s tallest water slide, Daredevil’s Peak, a 135-foot plunge, and the largest wave pool in the Caribbean, located at its “Thrill Waterpark,” according to the cruise line’s website.

The cruise’s lowest rates range from $564 to $920, with trips beginning on March 30 until Sept. 25.

Here’s a list of all the dates available on the site:

March 30

April 6

May 29

June 5

June 12

June 19

July 10

July 17

August 7

August 14

September 18

September 25

For more details on what the cruise offers, go here.