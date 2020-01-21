Renovation work on Alameda Theater to begin soon

SAN ANTONIO – The historic Alameda Theater will undergo a major renovation this month and when completed will serve as a multi-media live performing arts and film center that will feature the American-Latino multicultural story with diverse programming, city officials said.

The theater will be closed during renovations and is projected to reopen to the public in fall 2021.

The project includes the construction of the new Texas Public Radio headquarters adjacent to the theater, which will open in February.

Due to the construction within the theater building, the Henry Ford Academy: Alameda School for Art + Design has temporarily relocated to UTSA's Downtown Campus.

Overseeing the project is the Alameda Theater Conservancy, a nonprofit that was formed in May 2017 as a partnership of the city of San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas Public Radio and La Familia Cortez.

"The Alameda Theater has been a bastion of Latino Arts for generations," said District 1 City Councilman Roberto C. Treviño. "The '¡Volver a la Alameda!' movie festival District 1 organized in 2017 illustrated that people of all ages want to see this iconic historical and cultural space returned this to its former glory. Thank you to the community for supporting the revitalization of the Alameda Theater."

"The Alameda Theater provides many connections to our history, culture and community," said Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. "Hundreds would gather there to listen to music, watch their favorite performers and variedades. I'm very excited this project is moving into the next phase. It is my hope that restoration of the theater will help recapture some of the culture and rich heritage of our past. Coupled together with the San Pedro Creek project, I look forward to the day when it reopens and we are able to make new memories with loved ones."

The Alameda Theater is on a site that reflects the historic industrial uses of the era. The city of San Antonio is working closely with ATC officials to address the environmental needs of the site, which will ensure a safe environment for patrons for years to come.

Phase One of the construction will include environmental remediation, monitoring and oversight during site prep work.

The next phase of construction is expected to commence by May 2020.