Rammstein coming to San Antonio for ‘exclusive’ 10-stop tour

SAN ANTONIO – German industrial band Rammstein is bringing its “extreme" production to San Antonio — one of 10 slots in its just-announced North American tour.

The group, known for “Du Hast,” will play the Alamodome on Sept. 16. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on ticketmaster.com or at the Alamodome Box Office.

The Alamodome will see a “pyro-theatrical experience” during the band’s first-ever stadium tour in North America. It’s touted by The Alamodome as the “most extreme spectacle in live music.”

3 food festivals announced for San Antonio in 2020

They will also stop in Montreal; Philadelphia; Washington D.C.; Minneapolis; Chicago; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, N.J.; Los Angeles; and Mexico City.

“The band’s selection of the Alamodome as one of an exclusive ten show tour is testimony to our commitment to bringing San Antonio the highest quality shows available,” Alamodome General Manager Stephen Zito said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The September show will be the band’s first stop in the Alamo City in eight years.