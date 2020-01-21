3 food festivals announced for San Antonio in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Local foodies, listen up: event planner egCollaborations has released its lineup of various food festivals for the Alamo City.

While we’re still in the doldrums of winter, it’s never too early to start planning those weekend outings with family, friends or pets.

That includes the 4th annual Frozen Treats Fest, set for June 6 at Alamo Beer Co.

“All of the city’s chilliest treat vendors” will be onsite, according to egCollaborations, as well as live music, food, crafts and beer.

Sign-up your kids for the Buckaroo Que Kid’s Cook-off this weekend

Planners also announced the 3rd annual Grilled Cheese Fest for Nov. 14 at the Historic St. Paul Square, and the 2nd annual Sunday Masa for Dec. 13 at Alamo Beer Co.

Those events also tout live music, drinks and crafts.

Tickets have yet to go on sale for the festivals. Vendors can now apply online.