Sign-up your kids for the Buckaroo Que Kid’s Cook-off this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, the big San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-off & Festival will take place and kids can also compete in a special competition.

The Buckaroo Que will give kids ages 4-17 the opportunity to show their grilling skills.

50 kids will compete for a grand prize of a banner and a buckle.

This year the kid cooks will have an hour to prepare a pork chop that will be judged off of three categories: taste, texture, and appearance.

Registration for this competition remains open.

