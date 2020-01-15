Rudy’s Bar-B-Q opening fourth San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO – What’s that wonderful smell? It’s Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q’s fourth location in San Antonio.

The original Rudy’s opened in August 1989 in Leon Springs as a meat market. Today it’s known for top-of-the-line barbecue and down-home hospitality.

The newest location at 327 E. Nakoma is now open and serving up Rudy’s classics like cream corn, pinto beans, potato salad and fresh coleslaw in addition to their signature barbecue.

Other Rudy’s locations:

I- 35 North Exit 174A in Selma

10623 Westover Hills Boulevard

24152 I-10 near Boerne Stage Road in Leon Springs

A press release from Rudy’s says “locals already smell the smoke from ‘a mile away.’”

Free delivery for Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is available with all group meals via Doordash, according to the press release.