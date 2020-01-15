How to get a free bagel in San Antonio for National Bagel Day

SAN ANTONIO – Oh, for the love of carbs: Wednesday marks National Bagel Day.

To celebrate, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a coupon for a free bagel and smear with a purchase.

The offer is excluded at stores in hospitals, colleges, hotels, airports and military bases.

Still, the San Antonio area has three standalone Einstein locations that will stay open past the lunch hour.

Those are located at 7959 Fredericksburg Road in the Medical Center, at 12730 W. Interstate 10, and at 156 S. State Highway 46 in New Braunfels.

“We strive to ‘bake your day’ every day, but on National Bagel Day, we especially want to make sure of it," said Chad Thompson, chief baker and vice president of menu innovation at Einstein Bros., in a news release.

Other deals in San Antonio:

