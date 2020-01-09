Preschool aged kids can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio through 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Kids ages 5 and younger can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the rest of the year with a Preschool Card.

The SeaWorld Preschool Card allows unlimited admission to the park, including the Sesame Street Party Parade in May, the Halloween Spooktacular and the Christmas Celebration.

Preschool cards are not available at the park and must be registered for online.

The offer ends May 31 and is available to Texas residents only, according to SeaWorld’s website.

Starting June 1, Preschool Cards will return to the normal price of $79.99.

Admission to SeaWorld San Antonio with a Preschool Card will run through Jan. 3, 2021.

Aquatica admission can be added to the Preschool Card at Guest Services for an additional $30.