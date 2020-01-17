Free roasted corn festival coming to San Antonio in March

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to loosen your belt, a free festival celebrating roasted corn is coming to San Antonio March 28.

El Chisoto Elotes is hosting the first festival celebrating the traditional Mexican street food from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Copernicus Park at 5015 Lord Road.

Organizers of the event told Narcity that roasted corn will be available as well as corn in a cup.

The event page says music and kids booths will be available in addition to various food vendors.

El Chisoto Elotes online menu includes non-corn items like sausage on a stick, mangos, chamoy apples and fruit cups, among other food items.

Traditional toppings for the roasted corn will be available in addition to specialized sauces and crushed chips like Doritos or Takis, according to Narcity.

El Chisoto Elotes also posted a photo of roasted corn dusted with crushed Hot Cheetos - hopefully, that’s a foreshadowing of what to expect in March.

Tickets will not be required for the festival. KSAT has reached out to El Chisoto Elotes for comment.