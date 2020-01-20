New Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location now open on Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q opened a new San Antonio location Thursday at 1604 and O’Connor.

The restaurant chain will be serving up iced tea and breakfast tacos starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. on the weekends. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q at 4406 N Loop 1604 E will close daily at 9 p.m. and the lunch and dinner menu will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. daily.

The newest location has a drive-thru for on-the-go patrons.