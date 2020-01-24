’She’s the one I’ve been always waiting for’: Man proposes to girlfriend at Cowboy Breakfast on live TV

SAN ANTONIO – The Cowboy Breakfast is a tradition of bliss for couple Hector Casarez Jr. and Jennifer DeLuna.

But this year, Casarez caught his girlfriend by surprise.

Friday morning, at the annual foodie event that helps ring in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Casarez decided to mark the romantic occasion with a proposal on live TV.

When KSAT 12′s Alicia Barrera asked the couple how this year’s Cowboy Breakfast will stand out from the others, Casarez responded it’s going to be “very special.”

He then dropped down to one knee as DeLuna teared up and said “yes.”

DeLuna said she had no idea, calling the morning “very special.”

“I’ve been waiting for it for a while,” Casarez said. “It’s real special, and she’s the one I’ve always been waiting for.”

They have known each other for five years but have dated for two years.

Now, after popping the question amid hundreds of rodeo revelers, the couple is looking forward to a lifetime of marital happiness.

The Cowboy Breakfast began around 4:30 a.m. Friday and will end around 8:30 a.m.

It is touted as the world’s largest free cooked breakfast, and was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records in 2001.

About 30,000 people are expected to gather outside Cowboys Dancehall at 3030 NE Interstate 410 for the event.

Hector Casarez Jr. proposed to girlfriend Jennifer DeLuna at the Cowboy Breakfast. (Hector Casarez Jr.)