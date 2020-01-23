Here’s what you need to know about Cowboy Breakfast 2020

If you grew up in San Antonio, you probably know about the annual Cowboy Breakfast, which has been going on for the last 42 years.

But if you’re new to the Alamo City, you might have some questions about Friday’s event -- which is understandable because it’s definitely unique.

Cowboy Breakfast is touted as the world’s largest free cooked breakfast. It was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records in 2001.

About 30,000 people gather outside Cowboys Dancehall at 3030 NE Interstate 410 very early in the morning to line up for free tacos and biscuits and gravy served by hundreds of volunteers.

The event starts at 4:30 a.m. and goes until about 8:30 a.m. with entertainment and free live music. This year the band Rebel Roxie, out of Bandera, will perform.

It’s sometimes referred to as “the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo” but it has no official affiliation with the rodeo.

There will be free shuttle service from the Santikos Rialto theater at Austin Highway and Loop 410.

While the event is free, donations are collected for the St. Philips College culinary arts department.

KSAT will have live coverage of the breakfast on “Good Morning San Antonio” beginning at 4:30 a.m.

