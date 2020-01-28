Bachata group Aventura heading to AT&T Center this spring

SAN ANTONIO – The group behind the bachata hit “Obsesión” is coming to San Antonio.

Aventura, touted by Live Nation as “one of the most influential Latin groups of all time," will play at the AT&T Center on April 16.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on LiveNation.com. Citi cardholders will have access to the presale from noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Rammstein coming to San Antonio for ‘exclusive’ 10-stop tour

Other stops in Texas include Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Feb. 13 and Houston’s Toyota Center on Feb. 14 and Feb. 22. They will return to Dallas’ American Airlines Center on April 17 after touring other U.S. cities.

Aventura’s Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos had a breakout year in 2002, when “Obsesión” hit the airwaves.

Their latest single, “Inmortal,” was released in the fall.