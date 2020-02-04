John Corbett Responds to Sarah Jessica Parker Saying She's 'Team Big' (Exclusive)

What does John Corbett have to say about Sarah Jessica Parker's recent Sex and the City confession that she's Team Big? ET's Katie Krause spoke with the 58-year-old actor, who played Aidan Shaw on SATC, at the premiere of his new romantic comedy, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, about his former co-star's decision to pick sides while on an episode of The Bradshaw Boys podcast.

"Selfishly I like to win, my characters like to win. But no, there's no other way for that formula to go down except with Mr. Big," Corbett tells ET of his love triangle competitor, played by Chris Noth. "It wouldn't have been a good show if she'd ended up with this guy, [Aidan]."

Though some fans might disagree with Corbett's conclusion, he quips, "That's just because I'm charming and have a good head of hair."

When it comes to Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on SATC, Corbett has nothing but nice things to say about his onscreen love interest.

"She's always been so kind to me anytime anybody asks her a question about me. I'm always blown away by how nice she is," he says of the 54-year-old actress. "I consider us friends, so it's reciprocated."

When calling into The Bradshaw Boys podcast last month, Parker was asked about whether she's personally Team Big or Team Aidan.

"There is a very quick and simple answer. You have to be Team Big or Team John (Big's real name). I guess, only because you can't tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending. And I love Chris Noth so much, and it felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]," the SATC star said. "But I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan. I loved his Aidan. The best of both worlds is, in fact, having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that."

Fans can see Corbett when To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.

