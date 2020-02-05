5 most in-demand performers at the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – For some San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo performances, tickets will be hard to wrangle.

The organization said that five performers have shows at or near capacity ahead of opening day.

The rodeo begins on Thursday with Cody Johnson taking the stage inside the AT&T Center.

Ticket availability for that show is down to single seats or resale, according to Ticketmaster and a spokesperson with the rodeo.

The same can be said for ticket availability for ZZ Top’s show on Feb. 14, Keith Urban’s two shows on Feb. 15, Brad Paisley’s show on Feb. 21 and Midland’s show on Feb. 20.

Artists and bands perform nightly after a rodeo inside the AT&T Center. Saturdays and Sundays include two performances, one at 1 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

The 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo ends on Feb. 23.

Here’s the full lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: