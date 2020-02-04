SA Rodeo After Dark lineup will feature Raulito Navaira, Bidi Bidi Banda and more on rodeo grounds

SAN ANTONIO – Five stages at the fairgrounds of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will keep live music blasting well into the night.

The lineup for Rodeo After Dark has been released, and it includes names from rock to Tejano.

Raulito Navaira, La Tropa F, Bidi Bidi Banda, Jason Eady and Brent Michael Wood are among the performers for the late-night series, which takes place on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rodeo.

Stages are genre-oriented this year: the Bud Light Food Court Pavilion will be Tejano and Mexican influenced, the Bud Light Courtyard will showcase local country music, the Watering Hole stage will have acoustic sets, the Frontier Club will have local country music and cover bands, and Chute 7 will feature tribute bands, top 40 and rock music.

They will be located throughout the fairgrounds, meaning general admission gives attendees access to the shows. Though, the Frontier Club is open to members only.

Dirt arrives at AT&T Center for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Tickets for the grounds are on sale online at $10 for an adult (13-64) and $5 for children and seniors. Tickets for adults will be $12 at the gate. Children two years and younger are free.

Inside the AT&T Center, the rodeo will host Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, ZZ Top and more, but some shows have already sold out. A full lineup and ticket information can be seen on the rodeo’s website.

Expanded carnival, new music stage and other changes headed to the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Here’s a look at which performers are headed to the fairgrounds:

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion

Friday, Feb. 7: Raulito Navaira (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), La Tropa F (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Magnifico Siete (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), Grupo Vision (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Friday, Feb. 14: South Texas Homies (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), Los Desperadoz (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Rio Jordan (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), Sunny Sauceda (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Friday, Feb. 21: Bidi Bidi Banda (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), La Tropa Estrella (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Saturday, Feb. 22: Chente Barrera (6:30-8, 8:30-10 p.m.), Marcos Orozco (10:30 p.m.-Midnight)

Bud Light Courtyard

Friday, Feb. 7: Cody Wayne (6-6:45 p.m.), Gary P. Nunn (10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Kimberly Dunn (6-6:45 p.m.), Sundance Head (10-11:30 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14: Cody Wayne (6-6:45 p.m.), George Shingleton (10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Steel Blossoms (6-6:45 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21: John Eustrom (6-6:45 p.m.), Copper Chief (10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22: Small Town Habit (5:30-6:45 p.m.), The Derailers (10-11:30 p.m.)

The Watering Hole

Friday, Feb. 7: Walt Wilkins (5:30-7 p.m.), Chad Boyd (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Jason Eady (5:30-7 p.m.), Brent Michael Wood (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14: Zack Walther and Matthew Briggs (5:30-7 p.m.), Steel Blossoms (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Thom Shepherd (5:30-7 p.m.), Trisdon Federic (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21: Seth James (5:30-7 p.m.), Roger Escamilla and Texas Rain (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22: Savannah Rae (5:30-7 p.m.), Scotty Alexander (7:30-9, 9:30-11 p.m.)

Chute 7

Friday, Feb. 7: Austin Gilliam (6-6:45 p.m.), Back in Black (10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Safety Patrol (6-6:45, 10-11:30 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14: Kiss Destroyer (6-6:45, 10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Zack Walther (6-6:45, 10-11:30 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21: Alex Meixner (6-6:45, 10-11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22: Sonic Radio (6-6:45 p.m.), LC Rocks (10-11:30 p.m.)

The Frontier Club (members only)

Friday, Feb. 7: Jeremy Richards Band (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Saturday: Feb. 8: Five Card Draw (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14: Whiskey 2 Step (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Small Town Habit (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21: Kin Faux (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22: Bret Mullins Band (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

A map of the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds. (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo starts Thursday and rides until Feb. 23.

